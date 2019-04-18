MAZZEI MARY LOUISE (JAFRATY)

Age 84, peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late Dominic F. Mazzei; loving mother of Mary Frances Mazzei; devoted to her granddog, Tiki; "sister" cousin of Kathleen Frank and her children, Daniel Frank, Linda Coyne, Lisa (Rick) French, Michael (Jan) Frank and their families. Also survived by the Jafraty and Martuscelli families. Mary Lou was a graduate of St. George Catholic High School. She was a natural born entertainer who loved to dance and sing on stage at "Sing Sing" and she enjoyed being with her family and friends. She worked for many years with her family at Partyline Catering and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held in the chapel on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to:

www.johnfslater.com