MORELLI MARY LOUISE
Age 86, of Monroeville, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Loving mother of Phil (Mary) Morelli III, Kathy (Tom) Anderson, David (Gina) Morelli, Greg Morelli; cherished grandmother of Bernie (Chelsey) Pucka, David (Erin) Pucka, Phil Morelli IV, Anthony (Adrienne) Morelli, Mark (Alysia) Morelli, Nicole Morelli, Christen (Larry) Seiler, Emily Anderson, Becky (Matt) Kopaczynski; loving great-grandmother of 12; beloved significant other of Paul Seneca. She was preceded in death by husband, Phil Anthony Morelli, Jr.; father, Joel Zimmerman; mother, Sarah Zimmerman; three brothers and one sister. Mary Lou loved to travel, enjoyed sports, and was a movie enthusiast. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Parish (444 St. John Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15239) Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747), www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019