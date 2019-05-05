Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
MARY LOUISE MORELLI

MARY LOUISE MORELLI Obituary
MORELLI MARY LOUISE

Age 86, of Monroeville, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Loving mother of Phil (Mary) Morelli III, Kathy (Tom) Anderson, David (Gina) Morelli, Greg Morelli; cherished grandmother of Bernie (Chelsey) Pucka, David (Erin) Pucka, Phil Morelli IV, Anthony (Adrienne) Morelli, Mark (Alysia) Morelli, Nicole Morelli, Christen (Larry) Seiler, Emily Anderson, Becky (Matt) Kopaczynski; loving great-grandmother of 12; beloved significant other of Paul Seneca. She was preceded in death by husband, Phil Anthony Morelli, Jr.; father, Joel Zimmerman; mother, Sarah Zimmerman; three brothers and one sister. Mary Lou loved to travel, enjoyed sports, and was a movie enthusiast. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Parish (444 St. John Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15239) Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747), www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
