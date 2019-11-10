|
|
MURPHY MARY LOUISE
Mary Murphy, 79, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Mary had lived with Parkinson's Disease for nearly 20 years, but the last three years were particularly debilitating. During those three years, Mary was supported by her family, Visiting Angels of the North Hills and wonderful friends who visited, brought food and bedecked her house with fresh flowers and love. Her Koinonia group at the Sewickley Presbyterian Church sent personal prayers throughout those difficult years. Mary was a caring, loving and intensely personal friend to many. She particularly loved her time in the Child Health Association, her work at the Penguin Bookshop and her church. She loved her family: husband of 49 years, Wayne; children, Thomas (Julie) and Mara (Chuck); and grandchildren, Ellis, Sadie Grey, Dottie and Esther. She was very close to her only sister, Nancy Stehr (Rollie) who passed away last year. Mary was born to Bob and Dorothy Hyde in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated with a degree in Interior Decorating from the University of Minnesota where she made lifelong friends from her Pi Beta Phi sorority. She met and married her beloved Wayne in Minneapolis. For 49 years, each summer included a visit to Minneapolis. Prior to living the past 34 years in Sewickley, they also lived in Beaver, Mt. Lebanon, St. Louis and London, England. The four years in London were a particular treat and set the stage for many years of travels around the US and the world. Mary was artistic and had a real vision for interior decorating, as noted by having two separate houses featured in the Child Health House tours. Many friends in the community were delighted to receive personal water color paintings or notes after visits or gifts. She cherished Christmas and enjoyed buying and wrapping gifts for her beloved grandchildren. During a recent home visit and prayer with Mary, Minister Kevin Long got it right when he referred to Mary as "Sweet" Mary. She was truly sweet, loving and caring for her family and her friends. She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to The Sewickley Public Library or Sweetwater Center for the Arts in Sewickley. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St., Sewickley.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019