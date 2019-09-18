Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Committal
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mausoleum Chapel at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
509 Washington Road
Mt. Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY OBERLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOUISE (YOUNG) OBERLIN


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOUISE (YOUNG) OBERLIN Obituary
OBERLIN MARY LOUISE (YOUNG)

Age 96, of Upper St. Clair died on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Harry Lester and Anna Alma Hawbaker Young;  wife of the late Robert A. Oberlin; sister of the late Frances Ione Coolidge, Anna Elisabeth Young and Robert L. Young; loving aunt of Bob Young (Sue), Michele Young and Debra Young; grandaunt of Alaina Marie Young, Daniel Robert Young and Bryant Jacob Young. Mary Louise was a longtime member of Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church and volunteer at Friendship Village where she lived until her death. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Friendship Village for all the attention and care they gave to Mary Louise. No viewing is planned. All are welcome to attend her Service of Committal in the Mausoleum Chapel at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 509 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Village (Please note Employees Appreciation Fund) 1290 Boyce Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 or to Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 255 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now