OBERLIN MARY LOUISE (YOUNG)
Age 96, of Upper St. Clair died on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Harry Lester and Anna Alma Hawbaker Young; wife of the late Robert A. Oberlin; sister of the late Frances Ione Coolidge, Anna Elisabeth Young and Robert L. Young; loving aunt of Bob Young (Sue), Michele Young and Debra Young; grandaunt of Alaina Marie Young, Daniel Robert Young and Bryant Jacob Young. Mary Louise was a longtime member of Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church and volunteer at Friendship Village where she lived until her death. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Friendship Village for all the attention and care they gave to Mary Louise. No viewing is planned. All are welcome to attend her Service of Committal in the Mausoleum Chapel at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 509 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Village (Please note Employees Appreciation Fund) 1290 Boyce Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 or to Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 255 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019