Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
MARY LOUISE ZIGA

MARY LOUISE ZIGA Obituary
ZIGA MARY LOUISE

Age 99, formerly of Valonia Street, Elliott, West End. Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 in Green Bay, WI. After working for several Pittsburgh businesses, Mary Lou moved to Green Bay, WI in 1949. There she managed St. Catherine's Bookshop for more than 50 years; survived by siblings, Ernest of Pittsburgh, Elizabeth Ann Russolillo of Boynton Beach, FL; sister-in-law Lois of Allison Park; and many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by siblings, Margaret Maclean of Boynton Beach, FL and Charles of Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on April 5 in Green Bay https://www.malcorefuneralhome.com/ Interment will be at St. Martin Cemetery, West End. Contributions can be made to Grailville, 931 O'Bannonville Road, Loveland, Ohio 45140-9705, Ph. 513-683-2340, or St. John the Evangelist Church, 413 St. John Street, Green Bay, WI 54301 Ph. 920-436-6380 http://stjohngb.org/

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
