EIBEN MARY LU (WANNER)
Age 88, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 of Baldwin. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Paul G. Eiben; loving mother of Susan (Gregory) Hebrank, Paul (Carole) Eiben, Sharon (Larry) Markle, Steven (Judy) Eiben and Gerard (Jessica) Eiben; proud gram of Grant, Lauren (A.J.), Brooke, Jessica, Jay, Steven and Keri; great-grandma of Jade Lucille; daughter of the late Albert and Lucille Wanner; sister of Aurelia (the late Jim) Dilla, David (Barbara) Wanner, Jack (Janice) Wanner and the late Albert Wanner; sister-in-law of Jim (Barb) Eiben, Dee Eiben, Margie Eiben and the late Raymond and Robert Eiben. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary Lu was a dedicated nurse at Southside Hospital for many years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostle Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020