Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LYNN (WILSON) MASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LYNN (WILSON) MASON Obituary
MASON MARY LYNN (WILSON)

Of Squirrel Hill, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Mary was born on January 15, 1952, a daughter of Ree (Schollenbarger) Wilson and the late Ivan; beloved wife of Matt; loving mother of Timm and Kate both of Pittsburgh; sister of Donna Woodward of Oklahoma City. Mary attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a degree in Art Education. She was a very talented painter and textile artist. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 11 a.m. until noon at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale where a memorial service will take place at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Brother's Brother, 1200 Galveston Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or the Hebrew International Aid Society, 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now