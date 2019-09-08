|
MASON MARY LYNN (WILSON)
Of Squirrel Hill, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Mary was born on January 15, 1952, a daughter of Ree (Schollenbarger) Wilson and the late Ivan; beloved wife of Matt; loving mother of Timm and Kate both of Pittsburgh; sister of Donna Woodward of Oklahoma City. Mary attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a degree in Art Education. She was a very talented painter and textile artist. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 11 a.m. until noon at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale where a memorial service will take place at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Brother's Brother, 1200 Galveston Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or the Hebrew International Aid Society, 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019