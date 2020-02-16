Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LYNN "MIN" THOMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LYNN "MIN" THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS MARY LYNN "MIN"

Age 71, of McCandless Twp., on Monday, February 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Daniel and Florence Thomas; dear sister of Deborah Beatty, Michael Thomas and the late Edward and Daniel Thomas; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary worked for many years at the Jerry Smith Insurance Agency. She will be greatly missed by family and friends, who find comfort knowing that she is now with her mom. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -