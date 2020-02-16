|
THOMAS MARY LYNN "MIN"
Age 71, of McCandless Twp., on Monday, February 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Daniel and Florence Thomas; dear sister of Deborah Beatty, Michael Thomas and the late Edward and Daniel Thomas; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary worked for many years at the Jerry Smith Insurance Agency. She will be greatly missed by family and friends, who find comfort knowing that she is now with her mom. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020