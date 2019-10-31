|
|
BOYD MARY M. (GRIFFIN)
With family by her side on Monday, October 28, 2019, Mary M., age 89, of Sheraden. Wife of the late George and beloved mother of Deborah (George) Uhl, Mary Elizabeth (Thomas) Luster and Douglas G. Boyd; grandmother of Christopher Uhl. Sister of the late Edward, Rev. George, Charles, John and Harold Griffin and Marcella Jenkins. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Church, 114 Berry St., Ingram on Saturday at 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or KDKA Turkey Fund, P.O. Box THANKS, Pgh., PA 15230.
www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019