Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter A. Kocian (1971). Loving mother of Josephine Crame (Doug), Christian Kocian, Janet Hartman (Ed), Mary Frances Mizgorski (Jerry) and Patrina Hewlett (Rich). Dearest sister of Josephine Angell, Jospeh Erdeljac (Alyce) and the late Elsie Kocian. Treasured gram of eight grandchildren and cherished Grandma Neena to 13 great-grandchildren. Mary was a loving mother dedicated to her family, faith and Croatian Heritage. She was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Croatian Church, N.S. and President of Hrvatske Zena Club for over 25 years. Mary loved baking and was known for her specialties of rice krispie treats and palacinke, that her grandchildren and great grandchildren especially loved. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, West View. Online tributes welcome at www.schellhaasfh.com. Funeral services will be held privately, as per CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Vincentian Nursing Home, 111 Perrymont Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
