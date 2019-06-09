ERDMAN MARY M.

Age 96, died suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2019, a resident of Whitehall since 2008. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth; her parents, Asa and Eliza Shipe; brothers, Edward (Phoebe), Paul (Jean); and sister, Louise (Edward) Surak. Mary is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Lois) of Pittsburgh and Abel (Vita) of California; two grandsons, Karl (Ellen) of Tennessee and Alexander of California. She was a proud GG to Abigail, Mason, and Ryan of Tennessee. In addition, Mary is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. While living in Harrisburg, Mary was an active member of Paxton United Methodist, where she was part of the team that made thousands of chocolate eggs each Easter, and chocolate-covered pretzels at Christmas. She had been a member of Brentwood Presbyterian Church since 2008 and volunteered with the church's Food Pantry. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Interment on July 22, 2019, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 3725 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.