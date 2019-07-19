Home

Age 96, died suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2019, a resident of Whitehall since 2008. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth; her parents, Asa and Eliza Shipe; brothers, Edward (Phoebe), Paul (Jean); and sister, Louise (Edward) Surak. Mary is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Lois) of Pittsburgh and Abel (Vita) of California; two grandsons, Karl (Ellen) of Tennessee and Alexander of California. She was a proud GG to Abigail, Mason, and Ryan of Tennessee. In addition, Mary is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. While living in Harrisburg, Mary was an active member of Paxton United Methodist, where she was part of the team that made thousands of chocolate eggs each Easter, and chocolate-covered pretzels at Christmas. She had been a member of Brentwood Presbyterian Church since 2008 and volunteered with the church's Food Pantry. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at which time a celebration of Mary's life will be held in the Chapel. Interment on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be sent to Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 3725 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
