O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
On Monday, June 24, 2019, Margie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her friends. Beloved daughter of the late Mary E. Heimann. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and survived by many friends. Margie worked for 18 years at the Marian Hall Home and enjoyed working with the school sisters of St. Francis. Friends may call Wednesday, from 9-11 a.m., at the Mount Assisi Convent. Funeral Mass in the Convent Chapel on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 1, 2019
