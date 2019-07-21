HUGHES MARY M. (DUTTON) "PENNY"

Mary M. Hughes (Dutton), "Penny" to all who knew her, 71 years old, died peacefully with family in Kennesaw, GA, May 17, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, September 22, 1947, she was preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Coyne) Dutton and father, William Dutton. Penny was sister to Barbara Dutton of Conneaut, PA. Loving and loved wife of Michael Hughes; mother to Rachael (Mack) Astorga of Marietta, GA, Meghan (Patrick) Durham of Denver, CO; proud "Meema" to Liam, Patrick, Maeve, Beatrice, and William. She attended St. Bernard School of Mt. Lebanon, and Fontbonne Academy, Bethel Park, PA. Attended University College Dublin from 1966-1968. Penny received her nursing diploma from Mercy Hospital in 1970, and went on to have a long career as a psychiatric nurse, retiring in 2013. Her friends and loved ones will always remember her sense of humor, her generosity of spirit, her gypsy soul, and her salty vocabulary. Mostly she will be remembered for the love and courage she gave us all. Mom and Penny, you will always be with us. Thank you so much for what you taught us about love, friendship, art, poetry, literature and kindness. In lieu of flowers or other tributes, please make a donation to the Wellstar Tranquility Hospice, Marietta, Georgia. Plans for a Funeral Mass at St. Bernards and a traditional Irish Wake in Pittsburgh are pending.