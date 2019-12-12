Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY M. "PEGGY" JOHNSTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY M. "PEGGY" JOHNSTON Obituary
JOHNSTON MARY M. "PEGGY"

Age 88, of Monroeville, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ward Johnston; mother of Linda (Ed) Donahoe, Lynn (Dave) Bendekovic, and Lee (Karen) Wilkinson; step-mother of Beth (Paul) Miles, Carol (Matt) Jones, and Richard (Janie) Johnston; grandmother of Casey, Kirk, Brad, Cory, Elena, and Evelyn; step-grandmother of Ryan, Taylor, Jesse, and Tyler. Peggy's passion was playing cards. Her other interests include caring for her flowers, baking, golfing, and bowling. She was also an avid Steelers fan. Friends will be received on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a blessing service to follow at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the will be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -