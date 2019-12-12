|
JOHNSTON MARY M. "PEGGY"
Age 88, of Monroeville, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ward Johnston; mother of Linda (Ed) Donahoe, Lynn (Dave) Bendekovic, and Lee (Karen) Wilkinson; step-mother of Beth (Paul) Miles, Carol (Matt) Jones, and Richard (Janie) Johnston; grandmother of Casey, Kirk, Brad, Cory, Elena, and Evelyn; step-grandmother of Ryan, Taylor, Jesse, and Tyler. Peggy's passion was playing cards. Her other interests include caring for her flowers, baking, golfing, and bowling. She was also an avid Steelers fan. Friends will be received on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a blessing service to follow at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the will be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019