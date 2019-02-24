KISKO MARY M.

Of Bethel Park, on Friday, February 22, 2019, age 80, beloved wife of the late Richard, loving mother of David M. (StevAnne) and Jodi Galietta (Michael), sister of Elizabeth "Betty" Hupp (Duane), Anna Marie Talley (Rob) and the late Michael, James and William Kuharcik, sister-in-law of Virginia, Dee and Linda Kuharcik, grandmother of Eli, Nicholas, LaceyAnn, Francesca, Dominic and Sophia. As a young woman, Marge received her nursing degree at Canonsburg Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She began her nursing career at Canonsburg Hospital and later worked with adolescents at Western Psychiatric Hospital. She became a home health care nurse and managed the South Side and the Canonsburg Home Health offices of the South Hills Health System. Marge was instrumental in the founding of the first hospice program of the Pittsburgh area, Family Hospice; she was manager of the home health team who provided care to terminally ill cancer patients. After the loss of her husband at his young age of 45, she left Family Hospice and spent 2 years managing a home health program located in Warren, Pennsylvania. Marge returned to the Pittsburgh area to work with adolescents at Mayview State Hospital. At the age of 51, Marge joined the Peace Corp to teach nursing in Botswana, Africa for a 2 year span. Upon her return she resumed her position working with adolescents at Mayview State Hospital. Strong in her faith, in her late 50's, Marge followed her heart to another calling within the Latin Rite of the Catholic Church: she was a postulant at the St. Ignatius Retreat House in Ridgefield, Connecticut. She then remained with the church, moving to Kansas City, Missouri to work for the district office of the Society of Saint Pius X. Always returning to her roots as a nurse and her love of working with children, she was the on-staff nurse at the Society's girls' summer camp at Camp Olmstead for many years. Upon her return to Pittsburgh she continued her love for nursing in pediatrics at Pediatrics South where she continued to work and give to those she loved. Marge was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, coworker, mentor but her true gift was caregiving. She touched so many lives and will be truly missed. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. James Church, 326 S. Main St., Pgh., PA 15220. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the .

