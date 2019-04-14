O'DONNELL MARY M. (MORRIS)

Age 95, of Hampton Township, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford. Born August 25, 1923, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Katie (Unverzagt) Morris. Mary was a Legal Secretary with Wilkinsburg Penn Water Authority, from which she retired in 1988. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church in Hampton Township. She is survived by her son, Kevin T. O'Donnell (Susan Love), of Gibsonia, PA; daughter, Kathleen A. O'Neill (Ronald); daughter-in-law, Christine Lynn Sidlow; granddaughters, Kaitlyn O'Neill and Elizabeth O'Donnell; grandsons, Randall and Shawn O'Neill, Devin and Joseph O'Donnell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward B. O'Donnell; her son, William E. O'Donnell; sisters, Helen Fox, Ruth Harris and Kathyrn Morris. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC, 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park, PA. A funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. at Nativity Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Hall officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nativity Lutheran Church, 4517 Mt. Royal Blvd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Mary's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.