Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
MARY M. "PEDGIE" (KROHE) ZOLKOWSKI

MARY M. "PEDGIE" (KROHE) ZOLKOWSKI Obituary
ZOLKOWSKI MARY M. "PEDGIE" (KROHE)

Age 81, of Hampton Township, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 19, 2020. Beloved wife for 52 years of Joseph J. Zolkowski. Loving mother of Lisa (Timothy) Bialas, Mark Zolkowski, David (Shannon) Zolkowski, Todd Zolkowski and Lynn (Michael) Zdinak. Sister of Betty Lou Perkins, Donna Jean Rossey, Thomas Krohe, Dr. Celine Kandala, Alan Krohe, Gary Krohe and the late Harry Krohe, William Krohe and Annette Orsulak. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Grace, Gabriella, Zachary, Addison, Grayson and Mayzie.  Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Catherine of Sweden Church.  An additional public celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Mary was a fabulous cook, a terrific baker, devout parishioner at St. Catherine of Sweden, and wonderful mother and grandmother.  She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Family suggests donations to St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 2554 Wildwood Road, Allison Park, PA 15101.  Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
