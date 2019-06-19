Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARY "PAT" MAIDA

MARY "PAT" MAIDA Obituary
MAIDA MARY "PAT"

On Monday, June 17, 2019, Mary "Pat" Maida peacefully entered eternal life with her Lord, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her husband, Daniel and three sons, Tim (Connie), Joe (Dawn) and Bob (Megan). She is survived by her husband; three sons; brother, (Jack Hurley); and ten grandchildren, Teddy, Taylor, Adam, Sophie, Caleb, Emily, Olivia, Lyla, Daniel, and Theresa. During her life Pat was active in the St. Anthony School Programs, Christ Child Society, and Christian Mother's Guild. For 25-plus years she faithfully dedicated her time to Ss. Simon and Jude Parish through the Ladies of Charity for numerous weddings and funerals. In 1999, she was awarded the Manifesting the Kingdom Award by the Diocese of Pittsburgh for outstanding Catholic service. Friends welcome Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 a.m. in Ss. Simon and Jude Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony School Programs, 2000 Corporate Dr., Suite 580, Wexford, PA 15090. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
