Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Church
3937 Kirk Ave.
Alison Park, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for MARY MANZELLA
MARY MANZELLA Obituary
MANZELLA MARY

In her 99th year, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Loving sister of Petrina Henderson, Josephine Donahue, the late Philomena Romano, the late Anthony Manzella, and the late Anna Mary Manzella; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Ursula Church, 3937 Kirk Ave., Alison Park, PA 15101, on Friday, 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
