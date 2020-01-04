Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MATTHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY MARGARET (TURNEY) MATTHEWS


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY MARGARET (TURNEY) MATTHEWS Obituary
MATTHEWS MARY MARGARET (TURNEY)

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Mary Margaret (Turney) Matthews, age 92, of Jefferson Hills, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 24, 1927 in Confluence, PA to John and Laura Turney, Mary had 5 sisters and 1 brother: Julia, Neva, and the late Ruth, Jean, Lois and Jack. Mary married Donald Matthews on February 24, 1952. They were married for 64 years when Don died in February 2017. Mary had 5 children: Laura Crain of Delmont, PA, Sally (John) Mattiello of Dormont, PA, Lisa (Wayne) McCloskey of Gilbert, AZ, Scott (Cindy) Matthews of Venetia, PA, and the late Jenny Matthews. Mary has 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She worked at Kmart in Pleasant Hills as a Supervisor for 27 years. After retiring, Mary had volunteered at Meals on Wheels, first working in Clairton, and then at the South Park location for a total of 27 years. Even at age 92, she continued to volunteer until just a few weeks ago. Mary had a love for gardening, antiques and garage sales. Friends received Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.), South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. If desired, donations can be made in Mary's name to any of the following: Turkeyfoot Valley Historical Society, 600 Logan Place, P.O. Box 64, Confluence, PA 15424, or Wright's United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia, PA 15367. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now