MATTHEWS MARY MARGARET (TURNEY)
On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Mary Margaret (Turney) Matthews, age 92, of Jefferson Hills, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 24, 1927 in Confluence, PA to John and Laura Turney, Mary had 5 sisters and 1 brother: Julia, Neva, and the late Ruth, Jean, Lois and Jack. Mary married Donald Matthews on February 24, 1952. They were married for 64 years when Don died in February 2017. Mary had 5 children: Laura Crain of Delmont, PA, Sally (John) Mattiello of Dormont, PA, Lisa (Wayne) McCloskey of Gilbert, AZ, Scott (Cindy) Matthews of Venetia, PA, and the late Jenny Matthews. Mary has 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She worked at Kmart in Pleasant Hills as a Supervisor for 27 years. After retiring, Mary had volunteered at Meals on Wheels, first working in Clairton, and then at the South Park location for a total of 27 years. Even at age 92, she continued to volunteer until just a few weeks ago. Mary had a love for gardening, antiques and garage sales. Friends received Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.), South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. If desired, donations can be made in Mary's name to any of the following: Turkeyfoot Valley Historical Society, 600 Logan Place, P.O. Box 64, Confluence, PA 15424, or Wright's United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia, PA 15367. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020