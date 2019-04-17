McCHESNEY MARY MARGARET "MAGGIE"

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, on her 55th Birthday, of Regent Square. Daughter of the late Neville and Mary Jane McChesney; loving sister of Shawn McChesney and his wife, Elizabeth of St. Louis, Missouri; dear aunt of Victoria and Ryan; loving companion of Helen Harrell. Maggie suffered from MS and logged many miles in her electric wheelchair in Regent Square, Swissvale and other points. Maggie was a Regent Square fixture and she will be missed by her many friends, neighbors and acquaintances in the area. Friends received 4-8 p.m. GOOD FRIDAY ONLY, April 19th, at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

www.niedfuneralhome.com