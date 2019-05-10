PLACK MARY MARGARET (ANGELONE)

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, age 90, of Wilkins Township, PA. Mary was born on August 10, 1928, to Leone and Christina (Constantina) Angelone of Turtle Creek, PA, and originally Aquila, Italy. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Martin C. Plack, Jr.; her brother, Albert Angelone; and her sister, Agnes (Angelone) Gladora. Mary was a loving and devoted mother to her four children, James Plack of St. Michaels, MD, Patricia Getz (Chris) of Erie, PA, Jean Dames (Jerry) of Pottstown, PA, and Philip Plack (Leslie) of Robinson Township, PA; proud grandmother to her five grandchildren, Philip, Patrick, Valerie, Natalie and Victoria; as well as two great-grandsons, Nicholas and Harrison. She was a kind "Aunt Marg" to many nieces and nephews and she was a loving and generous person to all of the kids in the neighborhood. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Fisher Church Monday 10:00 a.m. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Versailles.