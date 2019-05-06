Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
34 Raymaley Road
Harrison City, PA
RHODES MARY MARGARET

Age 78, of Harrison City, on Friday, May 3, 2019. Daughter of the late Andrew and Rosetta (Burkhart) Zollner; beloved wife of Willard J. "Bill" Rhodes; mother of Marcia Lynn Kopcho (Gary), Jeffrey Alan Muir (Rita), Willard J. Rhodes, Jr. (Nicky), and Monica Michele Murrow; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister of Barbara Collins (the late Robert); four nephews. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 34 Raymaley Rd., Harrison City, with Father Michael Sikon as celebrant. Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
