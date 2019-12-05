Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for MARY WEBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY MARGARET (KEASEY) WEBER

MARY MARGARET (KEASEY) WEBER Obituary
WEBER MARY MARGARET (KEASEY)

Age 98, of McCandless Twp., passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Weber; loving mother of Patricia (Neil) Galone, of Florida, Cindy (the late Jim) Cillo, of Ross, and Maxine (Stephen Levy) Weber, of Philadelphia; proud grandmother of Jeffrey and Michael Galone, Carolyn Oakes and Mark Cillo, and Kyhl Weber; devoted great-grandmother of Austin Galone, Riley and Collin Oakes, and Zoe and Jack Galone; sister of the late Harry Keasey, Lorraine Venere, and Maxine Stiglich Carson. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Sebastian Church on Saturday, 10 a.m., followed by burial at Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
