MARY MARGARET (KUSKO) ZUGELL

MARY MARGARET (KUSKO) ZUGELL Obituary
ZUGELL MARY MARGARET (KUSKO)

Age 75, of Shaler Twp., peacefully, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved mother of Kathleen (Richard) Lore, Stephanie (Fiancé Eric Wenzel) Zugell, and Melissa Zugell; proud grandma of Harrison, Katelyn, Zachary, and Adam; she was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Margaret Kusko; dear sister of Jean Bersani and the late Carol Zupko and Peter Kusko. One of Mary Margaret's greatest passions in life was being a Ballroom dancer. She was also a ballroom dance instructor at the University of Pittsburgh, CCAC, and several private dance studios. Friends will be received on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Sebastian Church on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 27, 2019
