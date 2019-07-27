|
ZUGELL MARY MARGARET (KUSKO)
Age 75, of Shaler Twp., peacefully, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved mother of Kathleen (Richard) Lore, Stephanie (Fiancé Eric Wenzel) Zugell, and Melissa Zugell; proud grandma of Harrison, Katelyn, Zachary, and Adam; she was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Margaret Kusko; dear sister of Jean Bersani and the late Carol Zupko and Peter Kusko. One of Mary Margaret's greatest passions in life was being a Ballroom dancer. She was also a ballroom dance instructor at the University of Pittsburgh, CCAC, and several private dance studios. Friends will be received on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Sebastian Church on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 27, 2019