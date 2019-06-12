Home

MARY MARINELLI

MARY MARINELLI Obituary
MARINELLI MARY

Age 64, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, of Hopewell Township, formerly of Baldwin Boro. Beloved wife of the late Lee Marinelli; adoring mother of Ida Marie and LeeAnn Marinelli; cherished Nana to James, Ella, Jeremy and Natalie; daughter of Rosa Antonelli and the late Pasquale Marinelli; loving sister of Franca, Anna and Antonio; also survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins and her nephew. Mary was a Sunday school teacher who was deeply devoted to her faith and family. She was a gifted baker and her cookies will be missed by all. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
