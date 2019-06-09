WHELAN MARY MARTHA (HLAVATY)

Of Moravian Falls, NC, formerly of East Pittsburgh, age 91, died peacefully at her home in NC. Mim was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Whelan, Sr. She was the loving and devoted mother of her son, Robert E. Whelan, Jr. of Moravian Falls. Mim was also preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary "Baba" (Toth) Hlavaty. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. After her husband Bob's death, Mim became an Administrative Assistant for Mellon Bank, East Pittsburgh branch. She was a welcoming, smiling presence for everyone who entered the bank. Mim and Baba took deep pride in their East Pittsburgh home, keeping their home meticulous, with a manicured lawn and perfectly sheared shrubs. She was a loving, caring person, who was always willing to share with others, especially her homemade cooking and soups. Mim was an avid animal lover and especially loved to spoil her felines. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Colman Church, Turtle Creek, on Friday 10 a.m. Mim will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Fr. Robert Nehrig, c/o Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 902, Maryknoll, NY 10545 (www.maryknollsociety.org) or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd. Pgh., PA 15237 (www.thinkingoutside thecage.org).