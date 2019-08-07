Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Committal
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Garden
Top Gate Entrance (parking near the mausoleum inside gate.)
View Map
MARY (RADO) MASKELL


1917 - 2019
MARY (RADO) MASKELL Obituary
MASKELL MARY (RADO)

In her 101st year, with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mary Rado Maskell, in Phoenix, AZ, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1917 to loving parents, Anthony and Angela Rado in Pittsburgh, PA. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Stan "Sleepy" Maskell and her sons, Joseph and Ronald. She is survived by her daughter, Roxana, and son, Albert along with six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Mary selflessly gave all for those she loved and lived long enough to meet her great-great-grandchildren. Mary was the matriarch of our family and we will truly miss her. If desired, the Maskell family asks that you make a donation to as a celebration of Mary's life. Please join us on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Garden, Top Gate Entrance (parking near the mausoleum inside gate.)  Arrangements by BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
