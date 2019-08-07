|
|
MASKELL MARY (RADO)
In her 101st year, with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mary Rado Maskell, in Phoenix, AZ, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1917 to loving parents, Anthony and Angela Rado in Pittsburgh, PA. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Stan "Sleepy" Maskell and her sons, Joseph and Ronald. She is survived by her daughter, Roxana, and son, Albert along with six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Mary selflessly gave all for those she loved and lived long enough to meet her great-great-grandchildren. Mary was the matriarch of our family and we will truly miss her. If desired, the Maskell family asks that you make a donation to as a celebration of Mary's life. Please join us on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Garden, Top Gate Entrance (parking near the mausoleum inside gate.) Arrangements by BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019