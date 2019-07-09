|
MERTZ MARY (HOFFMAN)
Age 91, of Penn Hills, on Friday, July 5, 2019. Wife of Donald E. Mertz and the late Harry P. Hoffman; mother of Thomas (Barbara) Hoffman, Linda (Fred) Chirieleison, Gary (Pamela) Hoffman; grandmother of Kelly (Anthony) Roperti, Karen (Brian) Halbleib, Adam (Andrea) Hoffman, Timothy Hoffman, Steven Hoffman; great-grandmother of Courtney, Nicholas, Allison, Alaina, Benjamin; sister of the late Adam Hough, May Goss and Elsie Harcarik. Mary was an active member at Zion Lutheran Church of Penn Hills for 58 years where she participated in the Women's Circle and volunteered at food kitchens. She was an avid reader and 500 card player. Friends received Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Interment is private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 9, 2019