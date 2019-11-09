|
MIKETIC MARY (BOZIK)
Age 96 of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 7, 2019, with her family, friends and cherished puppies at her side. Beloved wife of the late Stephen F. Miketic; loving mother of Dr. Linda Miketic-Fielding and her husband John and Joyce K. Miketic, PhD. Also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Mary was a graduate of Verona High School. She worked at Westinghouse Electric Corporation. She was a longtime member of St. Scholastica Church, active in many committees such as the Aquinas Guild. Her beautiful smiling blue eyes, magnificent smile and sense of humor will be missed. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019