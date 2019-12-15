|
DAVIS MARY OATES
On December 13, 2019, Mary Oates Davis, age 91, of Longwood at Oakmont, formerly of Fox Chapel, wife of John Phillips Davis, Jr.; mother of George Barrington Davis (Blythe) and John Phillips Davis, III (Jeanne "Bitsy"), of Pittsburgh; Elizabeth Maxwell Davis of Culpeper, Virginia; Mary Oates Davis of New York City; and the late Ann Miller Davis. She is also survived by six grandchildren, to whom she was lovingly Mimi, who she loved very much: Alexandra Maxwell Davis and Andrew Rodgers Davis; Annie Oates Bennett and Julia Jean Bennett; and John Phillips Davis, IV and Eliza Mary Davis. She attended the Ellis School and was graduated from Miss Porter's School in Farmington, CT and Bennett Junior College in Millbrook, NY. She served on the Vestry at Calvary Episcopal Church, was a former Board member of the Ellis School and was a member of the Women's Committee of the Carnegie Museum of Art. A special thanks to Mackara Briggs who provided help, support and companionship to Mary and John, for which Mary will always be grateful. Friends will be received at Calvary Episcopal Church, Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until an 11 a.m. service. Interment Allegheny Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. freyvogelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019