ONDIKE MARY

Formerly of Duquesne, age 61, on Saturday, March 30, 2019; beloved wife of Robert Ondike; loving mother of Lisa (Anthony Nardozzi) Ondike and Robert Ondike, Jr; cherished grandmother of Rylee and Ava; sister of Michael (the late Patricia Meigs) Narducci, Charles (Joanna) Fey, Tammy (David Murphy) Fey; preceded in death by parents, Mary (step-father Ronald) Sweeny and Charles Fey; sister, Teresa Fey; and brother's, Ronald Sweeny, Jr. and Thomas (Susie) Fey; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mary worked as a nurse's aide at Patrick's Place in West Mifflin. She liked to gamble, spend time with her granddaughters, cook and was a dear friend to many. Friends welcome Thursday 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.