Age 51, of Hampton Twp., on March 18, 2020 surrounded by her family after a 15 year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Devoted wife of Charles E. Heath; loving mother to Aidan and Ayumi; daughter of David and the late Kazuyo Martin; sister of William "Bill" Martin. Mary was a 1986 graduate of Fox Chapel high school earning a Bachelors degree from the University of Pittsburgh, later retiring from Reed Smith LLP. She loved and supported her kids in all their activities, was a proud dance mom, a cancer fighter and advocate for others struggling with this terrible disease, avid dragon boater and Bunco player with her circle of friends. Mary was the 2016 Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Chairperson and served on grant review committees when she was able. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Susan G. Komen Foundation of greater PA, 1133 S. Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. https://komengreaterpennsylvania.org/ would be appreciated. No Visitation, Service and Interment Private.