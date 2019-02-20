REAGAN MARY P. (FULLERTON)

On February 18, 2019, age 73 of Lincoln Place. Mary was born in Pittsburgh the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Boish) Fullerton. Beloved wife of the late Richard Reagan; cherished mother of David and Bart Reagan; loving grandmother of Olivia Hays, Reagan and Gabe Gannelli; sister of Valerie, Nancy and the late Kathy and Peggy. Mary was a retired CNA for the Veterans Hospital in Aspinwall. She was a very devoted grandmother who never missed one of her grandchildren's sporting events. Family and friends received on Thursday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m., in Holy Angels Church, Hays.