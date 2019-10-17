|
|
CORTAZZO MARY PAT "AMP" (DICKUN)
Of East McKeesport, age 76, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Loving mother of Jennifer L. Cortazzo and Frank A. (Christine) Cortazzo, IV; cherished sister of John E. (Sue) Dickun and Jerry (Renee) Dickun; beloved sister-in-law of Gina (Larry) Leo and Billy Cortazzo; adored godmother and aunt of Heather (Darryl) Bache and David Dickun; dear aunt of Johnny (Melissa) Dickun, Michael (Christal) Dickun, Matthew Dickun, Nicolas Leo and Denise Juliano; also survived by many great-nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Tina Avara. Mary Pat was the secretary of the Tom Jones Fan Club, loved elephants and beaches, especially Ocean City, Maryland. Friends welcome Thursday 2-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday in St. Colman Church at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019