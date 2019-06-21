|
DANGEL MARY PATRICIA "PAT"
Age 75, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born in McKeesport on August 28, 1943, and was the daughter of late William J. and A. Regina Cavanaugh Benner. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed reading books and gardening. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard G. Dangel; daughters, Mary Kay (Matthew) Zupan, of Sutersville, Cynthia Dangel, of Irwin, and Jennifer (Paul) Bowers, of White Oak; grandchildren, Eve, Lilith, and Julia; great-grandchildren, Nikki and Chase. Services were held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor, 412-678-6177. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019