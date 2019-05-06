KEIR MARY PATRICIA "PAT"

On Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by family, age 90, of Avalon. Former spouse of the late Robert I. Keir; mother of Robert J. (Sandra) Keir, Tom (Beth) Keir, Gary Keir and Lynn (Bob) Botterman; grandmother of Cameron (Carolyn) Keir, Evan Keir, Maria and Katie Botterman; great-grandmother of Charlotte Keir; sister of the late Donald Stoeckle. Pat was a member of the Church of the Assumption Christian Mothers and was a former Eucharistic Minister. Friends will be received Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the Church of the Assumption. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202.

