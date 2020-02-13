|
|
LEWANDOWSKI MARY PATRICIA
Age 75, of Castle Shannon, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years of John F. Lewandowski; loving mother of Paul L., Adam M., and John W. Lewandowski; grandmother of Travis and Lila Lewandowski; cherished sister of Eva Genday, Rose Martha Arlin, Dorothy J. Sersevic, Pauline L. Geraci, and the late Theodore, Jr., and Julia E. Demianczyk. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Mary served as a volunteer for charities in Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held in St. Anne Church on Friday morning at 10:00. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020