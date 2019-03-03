VOGEL MARY PATRICIA "PAT" (MURPHY)

Age 80, of McMurray, formerly of Upper St. Clair, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved wife for 51 years of the late James F. Vogel (2013); devoted mother of James L. Vogel (Christine), John F. Vogel, Mary Ellen Gasior (Paul), Carol Sproule (Kevin), Michael J. Vogel (Jean), Katherine Haggerty (John), Richard A. Vogel (Amy) and Suzanne Elizabeth Vogel; loving grandmother of Casey and Erinn Vogel; Caterina Vogel; Grace Gasior; Patrick, Ryan, William and Anna Sproule; Mari, Meghan and Christopher Vogel; Shane, Mae and Brendan Haggerty; Daniel, Natalie, Brady, Gabriel and Lucy Vogel; dear sister of Elizabeth "Tizzy" Rogers (the late Buddy) and the late Frank Murphy (the late Janet); sister-in-law of Joseph Kelly (the late Mary) and the late Leo J. "Bro" Vogel (the late Barbara). Also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Pat was a longtime member of St. Louise de Marillac Church, where she active in many groups, especially with the Ladies of Charity. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on SUNDAY, March 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm ONLY. Funeral Mass in St. Louise de Marillac Church, 320 McMurray Road, Upper St. Clair, on Monday morning at 10:30 (EVERYONE, PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, it is the wish of the family that contributions be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

laughlinfuneralhome.com