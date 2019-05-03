|
|
PLUMERET MARY (PETRONSKY)
Age 99, of Collier Twp., on May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Seraphine Plumeret; loving mother of John and Linda Plumeret; sister of the late John, Steve, Joseph, Louis, George and Edward Petronsky; sister-in-law of Dorothy Petronsky; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church. Memorials may be made to the or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019