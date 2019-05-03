Home

More Obituaries for MARY PLUMERET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (PETRONSKY) PLUMERET

MARY (PETRONSKY) PLUMERET Obituary
PLUMERET MARY (PETRONSKY)

Age 99, of Collier Twp., on May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Seraphine Plumeret; loving mother of John and Linda Plumeret; sister of the late John, Steve, Joseph, Louis, George and Edward Petronsky; sister-in-law of Dorothy Petronsky; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church. Memorials may be made to the or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
