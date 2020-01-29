|
PRUSZYNSKI MARY (VARGO)
Age 98, of Mt. Vernon of Elizabeth and Stanton Heights, on Monday, January 27, 2020. Wife of the late Henry S. Pruszynski; beloved mother of H. Ken Pruszynski and the late Marian McGowan; cherished grandmother of Richard Pruszynski, Dana Pruszynski, Jennifer Schilken and Eric McGowan; devoted great-grandmother of Sydney and Madelyn Schilken and Crosby and Henry Pruszynski; sister of the late Margaret Saus, Michael Vargo and Betty Vapner. Mary was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved sewing and knitting. Mary was always available to assist family and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to UPMC Family Hospice at familyhospicepa.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020