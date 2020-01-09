|
|
SAUKAITIS SISTER MARY PULCHERIA
Sister Mary Pulcheria Saukaitis, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the Felician Sisters Care Center in Buffalo, New York. Sister, a member of the Felician Sisters of Moon Township for 80 years, was a native of Mt. Carmel, PA and was the daughter of the late Hedwig (Rogowski) and George Saukaitis. Her ministry to the Church and the Felician Congregation was in the educational apostolate where she served as a secondary teacher for 17 years and an elementary teacher for 14 years in the dioceses of Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, PA and Steubenville, OH. During her tenure as principal of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School in Coraopolis, PA, from 1964 to 1971, Sister had the foresight to transform the high school from an all-girls school to a co-educational high school, a legacy which still thrives today. Retiring from education in 1986, she pursued a career in the healthcare field where she worked in the field of medical records both in Florida and at St. Anne Home in Greensburg, PA, for 19 years. Sister Mary Pulcheria was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Edward and Joseph; and her sisters, Irene Baran, Anne Heiser, and Felician Sister Mary Dorothy. Sister Pulcheria is survived by the following nieces and nephews: Susan Fetterman, Anthony (Sandra) Baran, Cindy, Jeffrey, and Joseph (Sandra) Saukaitis. In addition, Sister Mary Pulcheria leaves behind approximately 1,250 Felician Sisters worldwide. Family and friends will be received in the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 Fourth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with a Sharing of Memories at 7:00 p.m. After the sharing, Sister will be transferred to the Felician Sisters Chapel at 1500 Woodcrest Avenue in Coraopolis, PA. There will be additional viewing on Saturday morning in the chapel from 9:00 a.m. until time of the funeral. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Felician Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund, or a . Arrangements by Sanvito Funeral Home, Coraopolis. (412) 264-3050.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020