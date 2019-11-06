Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessing Service
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral 3501 Main St
Munhall, PA
MARY R. BERGERT SPIEGEL Obituary
SPIEGEL MARY R. BERGERT

Of Munhall, formerly of Sacramento, CA, on November 2, 2019, age 100. Wife of the late Ralph Bergert and the late Robert Spiegel; mother of Kenneth Bergert and the late Joyce Becze; sister of the late John Penchuk, James Penchuk and Madge Wolf; grandmother of Nichole (Jack) Thomas, Julie (Chris) Crawford and Stephen (Lori) Becze; great-grandmother of Daniel Becze, William Thomas, Kenneth Crawford, Isabella Becze, Kristen Crawford and Hannah Crawford. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
