SPIEGEL MARY R. BERGERT
Of Munhall, formerly of Sacramento, CA, on November 2, 2019, age 100. Wife of the late Ralph Bergert and the late Robert Spiegel; mother of Kenneth Bergert and the late Joyce Becze; sister of the late John Penchuk, James Penchuk and Madge Wolf; grandmother of Nichole (Jack) Thomas, Julie (Chris) Crawford and Stephen (Lori) Becze; great-grandmother of Daniel Becze, William Thomas, Kenneth Crawford, Isabella Becze, Kristen Crawford and Hannah Crawford. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019