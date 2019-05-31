|
|
GROVES MARY R. (BLOSSER)
Age 73, of West Mifflin, passed away on May 26, 2019. She is survived by her son, John Groves, Jr.; daughter, Coleen Kovalsky; 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019