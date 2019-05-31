Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY GROVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY R. (BLOSSER) GROVES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY R. (BLOSSER) GROVES Obituary
GROVES MARY R. (BLOSSER)

Age 73, of West Mifflin, passed away on May 26, 2019. She is survived by her son, John Groves, Jr.; daughter, Coleen Kovalsky; 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now