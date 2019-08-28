|
LEHMAN MARY R. (JAMES)
Age 91, of Crafton, peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019; beloved mother of Josephine "Jo Ann" (Robert) Pasquarelli; grandmother of Alexandra and Olivia Pasquarelli; sister of Gabriel Gemma and the late Lena Dedola, Jim, Lou and Jerry James; dearly missed by her Aunt and best friend, Millie Roach; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was a former employee of H.J. Heinz Company in the switchboard department for over 40 years. She will be missed by her loving family and all who knew her. As per Mary's wishes, there will be NO VIEWING. Family and Friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial in the St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton 412-921-3661www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019