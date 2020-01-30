|
MANGIERI MARY R. (SPAGNOLO)
In her 100th year, of Ross Twp. On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born June 30, 1920 in Pittsburgh. Daughter of the late Leonard and Josephine Spagnolo. Wife of the late Louis G. Mangieri; loving sister of Elizabeth "Betty" Borgo and the late John Spagnolo (surviving spouse, Florence), Sam Spagnolo (Rose Marie) and Frank Spagnolo (Ann )and infant brother, Joseph Spagnolo. Also survived by seven loving nieces and nephews; and eleven great-nieces and nephews. Mary felt so blessed to have such a wonderful and loving family and they have so many fond memories of her. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy. North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church, Saturday at 1 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020