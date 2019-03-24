HIRT MARY REED

Age 92, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She died peacefully at home with family members by her side. Mary was born Mary Willard Reed in New Haven, CT on September 18, 1926. She was the fourth of seven children born to the late Malcolm W. Reed, Sr. and Dorothy Vickery Reed. Mary attended The Ellis School in Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington, D.C. As a child, Mary lived for a period of time in Worcester, MA and Shaker Heights, OH. While she was still a young girl, her family settled in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh was Mary's home; it is where she grew up and where she met her late husband of 55 years, John William Hirt (Bill, a native of Erie, PA). Pittsburgh is where they raised their daughters in the midst of a large and vibrant extended family and community of lifelong friends. Mary's life was centered around her family in which she took tremendous pride and through which she found her life's purpose and joy. Her legacy is one of a life filled with love. For many years, Mary was active in the Shadyside Presbyterian Church and The Ellis School. Mary and Bill were longstanding members of The Fox Chapel Country Club, and Iron City Fishing Club (Ontario, Canada). In 1974, they moved to Ligonier, PA where they lived until moving to Fairfax, VA in 1988. Mary is survived by two of her siblings, Betty Reed Furey of Pittsfield, MA and Dr. David M. Reed, Sr. of Philadelphia, PA; she is also survived by her four beloved daughters, Marcia Hirt-Reigeluth, Carolyn Salzman, Susan Boyle, and Constance Erlanger; her sons-in-law Jeffrey Salzman, Thomas Boyle and Michael Erlanger; and by her eight grandchildren and their spouses, William Reigeluth, Robert and Christina Hirt, Thomas and Nicole Reigeluth, Nicholas Salzman, Benjamin Salzman, Daniel and Samantha Boyle, Micaela Erlanger, and Olivia Erlanger; and four great-grandchildren, Philip Reigeluth, Joseph Hirt, Andrew Hirt, and Elsie Boyle. In addition, Mary is survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on April 1, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at THE VIRGINIAN, 9229 Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax, VA. Interment alongside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Association of Virginian Residents ("AVR") in honor of Mary Reed Hirt (donations qualify under 501c3).