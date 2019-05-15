Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sweden Church
2554 Wildwood Rd.
Allison Park, PA
View Map
MARY RITA (HEIM) CULLY

MARY RITA (HEIM) CULLY Obituary
CULLY MARY RITA (HEIM)

Age 89, of McCandless Twp., passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Wife of the late John "Jack" Cully, Jr.; loving mother of Debra Cully (Rick), Jack Cully (Kathy), Jeff Cully (Elaine), Gregg Cully (Diane), Mike Cully (Rosanne), and Brian Cully (Cathy); proud grandmother of Jacquelyn, Caitlin, Ian, Lauren, Jeffrey, Annie, Travis, Megan, Nora, and Nick; great-grandmother of James and Palmer Ross; sister of Tom Heim, Rege Heim, Ruth Huber, Cathy Sirianni, Jean Brighton, and the late Joe Heim. Living a full life, filled with many accomplishments, Rita's greatest joy was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She gifted her family with kindness, wisdom and strength. Everyone she touched felt the gentleness, warmth, and love in her heart. Fittingly, Rita's life's work was completed on Mother's Day. Her light was a blessing in our lives. She will never to be forgotten. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 2554 Wildwood Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101, on Friday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019
