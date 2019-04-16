WALSH MARY RITA (JAEHNE)

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, Mary Rita (Jaehne) Walsh, age 96, of Avalon, died at Arden Courts, North Hills. Wife of the late Regis Walsh; beloved mother of Elaine Myers, Patricia Carney (William), Diane Francis (Richard), Mary Haslett (David), Laurie Sterling (Brian), late Mark Walsh and late Janey Walsh (Russell Stevenson); grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 14; preceded in death by a great-grandson, Kenneth Bernauer III; sister of the late Florence Gerber, Lillian Wagner, Helen Hoerneman, Mildred Rothermel and Dorothy Jaehne. Mary Rita was a lifelong member of Church of the Assumption and of Avalon. She was on the board of directors of the WWII memorial on the North Shore where she is recognized as a "Rosie." The family would like to thank the AHN Hospice nurses and aides for the compassionate care of their mother. There will be no visitation. Friends and family invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Ave., Bellevue. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery) or the American .